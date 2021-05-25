Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Pemberton Township man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison for possessing more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse material and making it available online for others to download.
The sentence was handed down to Guy Valachovic, 57, of Weymouth Road, on May 21 in Superior Court in Mount Holly by the Hon. Christopher J. Garrenger, J.S.C. Valachovic pled guilty in August 2020 to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree).
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information in 2019 regarding Valachovic’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.
He was charged in August 2019 and taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence that resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices.
“We will continue to vigorously pursue every lead that is received concerning the possession, distribution or manufacture of child sexual abuse material,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for the tenacity they routinely demonstrate when investigating these types of crimes.”
Valachovic was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.