Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that a 41-year-old Philadelphia drug dealer has been charged with causing the death of a Marlton man who fatally overdosed last year in a Mount Laurel hotel room.
Robert Quintua, of the 2500 block of Lefevre Street, was charged with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree). He was taken into custody in January, and extradited March 22 to Mount Holly, where he was lodged in the Burlington County Jail. He will face a detention hearing in Superior Court in the near future, and the case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began April 17, 2020, after officers from the Mount Laurel Township Police Department were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express on Crawford Place for a report of an unconscious male who was believed to be deceased. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Raymond Stutzer III, 44, of Marlton.
The investigation determined that Stutzer had purchased the drugs that caused his death three days earlier from Quintua at a convenience store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Stutzer died of fentanyl and heroin toxicity.
The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. Quintua will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey.
Since 2017, there have been 26 defendants charged in Burlington County with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death. Ten have been convicted or pled guilty, and another four have been indicted. The remaining cases are pending presentation to a grand jury.