EVESHAM >> On Jan. 27 at 10:41 p.m., Evesham Township police officers were assigned to proactive patrols in response to recent catalytic converter thefts here.
During these patrols, an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the closed lot of the Shoppes at Elmwood, located at the intersection of Route 70 and Troth Road.
During the stop, the officer determined that the driver - identified as Archi T. Toe, 27, of Philadelphia, was a wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The officer also observed suspected burglary tools inside the vehicle.
When the officer attempted to remove Toe from the car, a struggle ensued, at which time Toe was able to get back into the vehicle and speed off. Both officers were struck by the car and luckily didn’t sustain serious injuries.
Officers pursued the vehicle a short distance before the vehicle crashed in a wooded area between 8th and 10th trees and Toe fled on foot.
An extensive perimeter was established, an Evesham K9 team was summoned to the scene and the New Jersey State Police assisted with a helicopter equipped with a thermal imagining system.
Toe was not located and residents in the surrounding area are asked to be on lookout for the male and report and suspicious activity.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Archi T. Toe, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.