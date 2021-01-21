Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a 54-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced Jan. 21 in Superior Court to 18 years in New Jersey state prison for attempting to sexually assault a woman who was walking along a Mount Laurel roadway in 2019.
Donald Cramer Jr. must serve more than 15 years of the term before becoming eligible for parole. The sentence, which was the result of a plea agreement, was handed down in Mount Holly by the Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C. Cramer pled guilty in September to Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree).
The investigation revealed that on the afternoon of June 6, 2019, the victim was walking along Route 73 in Mount Laurel when she was grabbed by Cramer and dragged into a wooded area near the I-295 northbound exit ramp.
At the same time, John Bishop, a Burlington County resident, was driving by and witnessed the abduction. He immediately stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of the road and ran to assist the victim. He was able to subdue Cramer until Mount Laurel Township police officers arrived and took him into custody.
The victim, a woman in her fifties, met Bishop for the first time following the sentencing proceeding today. She and her husband said they were extremely grateful for his courageous and selfless actions.
“It was a privilege to see this emotional meeting between this brave survivor and the gentleman who put himself in harm’s way to rescue her from this awful attack,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “By intervening to help a stranger without regard for his own safety, Mr. Bishop reflects, as Abraham Lincoln once said, the ‘better angels of our nature.’ And I cannot say enough about our survivor, who bravely fought her attacker during the crime, and was determined to see that justice was done in this case, and to make certain that this defendant could not harm anyone else.”
Cramer was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police, with assistance from the Mount Laurel Police Department.