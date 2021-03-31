The Phillies have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2021 regular season. The roster includes eight former All-Stars (19 total All-Star Game appearances), two MVPs and one Rookie of the Year Award winner.
The Opening Day roster includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
Pitchers (13): Right-handers – Chase Anderson, Archie Bradley, Connor Brogdon, Sam Coonrod, Zach Eflin, David Hale, Brandon Kintzler, Héctor Neris, Aaron Nola, Vince Velasquez and Zack Wheeler.
Left-handers – José Alvarado and Matt Moore.
Catchers (2): Andrew Knapp and J.T. Realmuto.
Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller, Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes.
Outfielders (5): Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Matt Joyce, Andrew McCutchen and Roman Quinn.
The Phillies will announce corresponding 40-man roster moves prior to tomorrow’s game.