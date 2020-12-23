Former major leaguer Sam Fuld has been named the Phillies’ new general manager, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced today. Additionally, Jorge Velandia has been promoted to assistant general manager and Terry Ryan to special assistant to the general manager.
Fuld, 39, has been with the Phillies since November of 2017, most recently as the director of integrative baseball performance in which he oversaw athletic training, strength and conditioning and nutrition. Fuld spent his first two years with the Phillies as the major league player information coordinator, working closely with the coaching staff to integrate advanced metrics into the team. He also worked as an outfield instructor for the major league club.
A former major league outfielder, Fuld played parts of eight seasons (2007; 2009-15) for four teams: the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s and Minnesota Twins. In 2009, he led all National League rookies with a .409 on-base percentage and finished fourth with a .299 batting average.
Velandia played professionally for 18 years (1992-2009) before transitioning into the Phillies’ front office. After finishing his career with triple-A Lehigh Valley, Velandia spent two years (2010-11) as a coach for single-A Williamsport and one each as the assistant field coordinator (2012) and special assistant, player development (2013). He also helped construct Team Venezuela for the 2013 World Baseball Classic and served as the director of baseball operations for La Guaira of the Venezuelan Winter League for two years (2014-15) after a five-year run as general manager (2010-14). Most recently, Velandia was special assistant to the GM, a role he held for four years.
Ryan has been with the Phillies for four years as a special assignment scout. He previously spent 31 years with the Minnesota Twins in a variety of positions, including 19 seasons as the club's general manager over two stints. Ryan served as the Twins' executive vice president/general manager from September 1994 until stepping down after the 2007 season and again from 2012-16. In between, he spent four years (2008-11) as a special assistant to General Manager Bill Smith. As GM, Ryan's teams won the American League Central Division title four times (2002-04 and 2006).