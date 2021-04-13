When the Phillies return home on Friday to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, they will be doing so in honor of No. 42 and the Philadelphia Stars Negro League baseball team.
The Phillies are joining Major League Baseball in celebrating the 74th anniversary of Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson’s Major League Baseball debut during a pregame tribute on Friday, April 16, at Citizens Bank Park. The event will highlight Robinson’s historic, trailblazing baseball accomplishments, as well as salute the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars, who are among the Negro League teams whose statistics and records were recently bestowed with Major League status.
The tribute will take place prior to that night’s 7:05 p.m. game. Note: Major League Baseball’s official Jackie Robinson celebration will take place on April 15, when the Phillies are away. For more information, please visit Phillies.com.
• JACKIE ROBINSON & NUMBER ‘42’: All players, managers and coaches will wear Number 42, as well as a commemorative patch on their hat and jersey sleeve. Themed Stance socks with the commemorative “42” logo will also be worn on-field. In addition, the Jackie Robinson Day logo will be included on base jewels and official dugout lineup cards.
• HONORING THE PHILADELPHIA STARS: All fans will receive an Andrew McCutchen Philadelphia Stars T-Shirt. Plus, Mahlene Duckett will make the ceremonial first pitch in honor of her late father and Philadelphia Stars player Mahlon Duckett.
The pregame event will also include video highlights from the dedication of a new Philadelphia Stars display (taking place on April 15) in the Suite Level lobby at Citizens Bank Park, featuring a cameo from outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The new area showcases floor-to-ceiling graphics of the Philadelphia Stars from their playing days, as well as an information panel covering “The Story of the Philadelphia Stars.” Also featured are paintings of two local players who starred in the Negro Leagues and are currently enshrined in Cooperstown: Judy Johnson from the Hilldale club and Roy Campanella, a Philadelphia native who played for the Baltimore Elite Giants, Philadelphia Stars and Brooklyn Dodgers.
Taking part in the dedication will be former Phillie and 2008 World Champion coach Milt Thompson, Mahlene Duckett, and Cal Puriefoy, the nephew of the late Philadelphia Stars player Stanley Glenn, as well as Marjorie Ogilvie and Miller Parker from the Business Association of West Parkside, representing the Philadelphia Stars Negro League Memorial Park Restoration Project.
• In addition, the game will feature a Phillies Charities, Inc. 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the Jackie Robinson Foundation, a national not-for-profit dedicated to higher education advancement among underserved populations. Other highlights include the Phillies’ participation in WURD Radio’s Jackie Robinson Day Live Broadcast on April 15, with a special virtual appearance by the Phillie Phanatic.