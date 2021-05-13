Earlier this week, Pennsylvania and City of Philadelphia officials outlined a reopening plan, which includes initial steps to ease capacity limits for large gatherings. The Phillies are excited to announce that effective immediately, they will be increasing their seating capacity to welcome more fans into Citizens Bank Park.
Due to the city’s current social-distancing guidelines being reduced from six to three feet, on May 21, the Phillies will increase seating capacity from 11,000 to 16,000 starting with the Boston Red Sox series and continuing with the series against the Washington Nationals (June 4-6) and Atlanta Braves (June 8-10).
Beginning on Saturday, June 12, the first matchup of a two-game set against the New York Yankees, the seating capacity will increase to 100 percent for the remainder of the 2021 season. A limited number of seating pods will be available for fans who prefer to remain in a socially-distanced environment. Tailgating will also be permitted in lots surrounding the ballpark.
Face coverings are still currently required when attending games, per city guidelines.
“This is a very exciting time in the City of Philadelphia as we begin to return to some sense of normalcy,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “There is nothing better than the energy and enthusiasm that Phillies fans bring to Citizens Bank Park. We look forward to welcoming even more fans back to enjoy the ballpark experience.”
Season ticket holders will be receiving communications regarding their seating locations in the next several days. Single-game tickets are currently on sale for games through June 10. Tickets for all remaining games for the 2021 season will go on sale beginning May 25. All tickets will be available on mobile devices through the MLB Ballpark app.
Fans are encouraged to visit phillies.com or follow @phillies on social media for news and updates, including ticket availability for future games.