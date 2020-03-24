Medford Township officials broke ground on a new Medford Township municipal building and public library complex at 51 Union Street, near existing municipal offices.
This lot, consisting of 3.27 acres, currently houses the Jonathan Haines house, which was built in several stages, circa 1760, thus is one of the oldest houses in Medford Township. The Flemish bond brick facade was replicated for the exterior design of the new municipal building. This house will remain, but the Township Council has not announced future plans for the dwelling.
The existing Municipal Building, which consists of two houses built in the 1840's and annexed in the early 1960's, had limitations of space, accessibility, security, and parking.
In addition, the Township Council has had on-going discussions with the Burlington County Library System to replace and expand the current Pinelands Branch Library, located on Allen Avenue at South Main Street. Due to the extensive use by area residents, the existing library offered limited space and parking. The Township Council is in continued negotiations with the County Library System, who has committed to provide some funding towards the Library portion of the building. Medford Township & the County Library will also be applying to the State of New Jersey under their new Library Construction Bond Act to help offset the costs of construction and fitout.
With both a new Municipal Building and a new location for the library in the planning stages for several years, most recent discussions by the current Council focused on the efficiencies of a joint building complex to maximize shared common space use and parking, as well as convenience to residents and other users. Having this new facility located in Medford Village was a priority of the Medford Council.
Medford Township purchased the site in in early 2018, and has budgeted $6.5 million towards the costs, with construction contracts