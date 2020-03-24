A sign of the times. The playground and recreational complex at the Medford Chase housing development are shut down and off limits due to the Coronavirus Social Isolation guidelines by the township.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 10:30 pm
