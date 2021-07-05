(Left to Right) David Epstein, Guy Kirk,Steve Zellers, and Marty Israel of the RiverLine Barbershop Quartet perform at the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
The Acoustic Duet Imbroglio performs at the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
Kai Polidor, 16, performs in the Acoustic Duet Imbroglio during the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
Wyatt Male 16, performs in the Acoustic Duet Imbroglio during the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
Mary Sebastian (Left) and daughter Nicole (Right) watch the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
Nick Polidori (Left) and son Cole (Right) watch the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
(Left to Right) Brian Beekler, Cheryl Raynor, and Arlene Raynor watch the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
Residents watch the Medford Township July 4th Celebration Concert at the gazebo along Main Street.
