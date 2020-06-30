The Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club sponsored the annual kids fishing derby at Tomlinson Park in Medford.
Photos by David Borrelli — For The Trentonian
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 7:50 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.