Chief Richard J. Meder began his retirement recently with a "Last Radio Call" ceremony at the Medford Township Building.
The last call ceremony is a traditional goodbye for retiring police officers allowing them to take a final radio call on duty before the end of their career, saying goodbye to the department they served.
Meder started at the Medford Township Police Department in 1996 in the patrol bureau and worked his way up through the ranks until being sworn is as the department's chief in May of 2011.