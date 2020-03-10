Jake Strong (Right) puts on a Magic Show at his former high school Shawnee as a benefit for the Make a Wish Foundation. Here he is performing a magic trick with the assistance of audience volunteer Charles Henry (Left).
Dave Raddlovic (Left) and Dave Master (Right) comprise the music group "The Daves." Here they are playing at the Jake Strong Magic Show benefit for the Make a Wish Foundation at Shawnee High School. Both Dave's are former Shawnee students and Dave Master is a current teacher at the school.
Jake Strong puts on a Magic Show at his former high school Shawnee as a benefit for the Make a Wish Foundation.
Jake Strong (Right) puts on a Magic Show at his former high school Shawnee as a benefit for the Make a Wish Foundation. Here he is performing a magic trick with a balloon.