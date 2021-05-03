The Medford Youth Athletic Association hosted some youth lacrosse action recently. Medford played against Marlton in a Kindergarten and 1st Grade League Game.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record
Updated: May 3, 2021 @ 5:50 pm
