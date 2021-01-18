Construction continues on the new Medford Township Municipal Building on Union Street. The building will also house the Pinelands Branch of the Burlington County Library. Construction is on schedule for a March opening.
Construction continues on the new Medford Township Municipal Building on Union Street. The building will also house the Pinelands Branch of the Burlington County Library. Construction is on schedule for a March opening.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Construction continues on the new Medford Township Municipal Building on Union Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The office of Construction, Planning, and Zoning, in the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The 2nd Floor Hallway leading to Township Offices in the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Conference Room in the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Township Manager's Office in the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Township Clerk's Office in the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Multi-Purpose Room in the new Medford Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Children's Library wing of the new Medford Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Main Library portion of the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Main Lobby of the new Municipal Building nearing completion.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Construction continues on the new Medford Township Municipal Building on Union Street.