The Medford Education Association (MEA Teachers Union) got together and treated all of the workers at ShopRite in Medford to a dinner by Whole Hog Cafe. The teachers just wanted to show their appreciation to the employees who put their safety on the line in order to provide essential services during the pandemic.
Pandemic
Saying thanks with pork
PHOTOS: Medford teachers buy dinner for ShopRite workers in COVID front lines
