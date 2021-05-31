Volunteer Grace Cummiongs of Scout Venture Crew 26 assembles an American Flag. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club aet up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Volunteer Danielle Krakowiecki, a Scouts Venture Crew Supervisor, assembles an American Flag. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club aet up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Volunteer Joseph Krakowiecki, a Scouts Venture Crew Member, hammers in a flag anchor. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Rotary Members and volunteers lay out the placement of American Flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Volunteer Nathan Smith, a Scouts Venture Crew Member, sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Volunteers and Rotary Club Members lay out a pattern for flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
Volunteers assemble American Flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Judy Verner assembles an American Flag. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Grace Cummiongs of Scout Venture Crew 26 assembles an American Flag. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club aet up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Danielle Krakowiecki, a Scouts Venture Crew Supervisor, assembles an American Flag. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club aet up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Joseph Krakowiecki, a Scouts Venture Crew Member, hammers in a flag anchor. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Rotary Members and volunteers lay out the placement of American Flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Rotary Club Member Gary Woodend hammers in a flag anchor. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Nathan Smith, a Scouts Venture Crew Member, sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Rotary Club member Jim Robinson hammers in flag anchors. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Frank Smith sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Lorrie O'Connell sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Rotary Club Member Daniel Padden sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteer Emily Reid sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Volunteers and Rotary Club Members lay out a pattern for flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Rotary Club Member Tom Wolff sets up flags. The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Medford War Memorial along Main Street in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
VFW member Tony Laudicina raises the flag. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Medford VFW Post 7677 Members salute comrades during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Medford residents look on at Memorial Day celebration . VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Residents look on at a Memorial Day Celebration. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
VFW members fire a salute. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
VFW member Joe Painting (Right( fires a salute. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Edward Lynd III (Left) and his son Edward Lynd IV (Right) play Taps. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Post Commander Mark Preston lays a wreath at the War Memorial. VFW Post 7677 held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Medford War Memorial along Main Street.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
The Medford Sunrise Rotary Club set up over 320 flags to create the Burlington County Memorial Day Field of Honor in Freedom Park in Medford.