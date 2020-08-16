Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge helped rehabilitate a wild red-tailed hawk that got a kind send-off outside of the historic Kirby's Mill in Medford.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 2:11 am
Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge helped rehabilitate a wild red-tailed hawk that got a kind send-off outside of the historic Kirby's Mill in Medford.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.