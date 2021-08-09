The final week of Medford Lakes Colony Club Summer Camp saw a wide variety of activities as kids made their best of the last days of camp and staring at the impending start of the next school year.
Photos by David Borrelli — The Central Record
Updated: August 9, 2021 @ 8:50 pm
