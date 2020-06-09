A fireman looks on but is unable to approach a victim due to live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation provided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
A fallen tree in front of a home on Butler Court in Medford. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
Emergency responders block off Toute 541 in Medford because of fallen live wires that were sparking in the middle of the road in close proxcmity to a broken gas line. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines . The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
A fallen tree blocks a walking path in the Medford Chase Development.Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
Fallen trees and live power lines block off Branch Street in Medford. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
A fireman looks on but is unable to approach a victim due to live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation provided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A line of poles supporting power lines were sheared off in the middle zlong Eayrestown Road in Medford. after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A fallen tree in front of a home on Butler Court in Medford. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Emergency responders block off Toute 541 in Medford because of fallen live wires that were sparking in the middle of the road in close proxcmity to a broken gas line. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines . The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A fallen tree blocks a walking path in the Medford Chase Development.Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A woman is trapped in a vehicle because of live power lines. The woman was safe due to the insulation prvided by the rubber tires but had to remain in the car for hours until PSEG was able to arrive on the scene and cut the power. The incident occured on Eayrestown Road in Medford after a violent windstorm suddenly passed through the region. The woman was eventually freed and was fine.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
A fallen tree blocks off Skeet Road in Medford. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.
DAVID BORRELLI - THE CENTRAL RECORD
Fallen trees and live power lines block off Branch Street in Medford. Numerous streets in Medford were shut down because of fallen trees caused by a sudden and violent storm that quickly passed through the region.