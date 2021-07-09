MEDFORD >> The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Library System have announced that the Pinelands Library here is moving into a more modern space this fall.
The Burlington County Commissioners just approved a new 15-year agreement between the Burlington Library Commission and Medford Township to move the Pinelands Library into the recently completed construction of the township’s new $8.1 million town hall at 49 Union Street.
“The Burlington County Library System was New Jersey’s first county library system, and it continues to be one of the best in the entire state,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell, the Board’s liaison to the Burlington County Library System. “This new agreement with Medford will allow the Pinelands branch to complete its move into a library designed with today’s standards while continuing to offer the warm and inviting sense of community that has been a tradition at the Pinelands branch for so long.”
Burlington County Library Commission Chairman Jonathan Chebra noted that “The Pinelands Library has been a key branch in the Burlington County Library System, serving customers in the greater Medford area and surrounding Pinelands Region for nearly 50 years. “We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Township of Medford that continues this great partnership through the current decade and beyond,” Chebra said. “It’s an exciting time for our Pinelands branch and we can’t wait to welcome visitors into the new, modern space this fall.”
The library will be located on the first floor of the new town hall and will feature a more updated aesthetic, comfortable furniture and state-of-the-art technology.
Additional library amenities will also include:
• A dedicated tech center featuring both Mac and PC computers
• Study room
• Event space
• Improved customer parking
• Larger children’s department
• Friends of the Library room
• Extra meeting and work space in a shared foyer.
The second floor of the 23,000-square-foot building will house the township’s municipal offices.
“Our Pinelands branch has such a close-knit relationship with the community and I know that Medford residents will continue to be proud to call this library their own,” said Burlington County Library System Director Ranjna Das. “Being a part of the Medford Township offices will offer ‘one-stop shopping’ to residents and enable us to provide an even better library experience to customers. We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors as we begin this next chapter.”