EVESHAM >> On Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m., an Evesham police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle that was travelling recklessly on Route 70.
The operator of the motorcycle refused to stop for the office and fled at a high rate of speed while disobeying the officer’s signals to pull over. Due to inherent risk of the pursuit, the officer quickly made the decision to terminate the pursuit.
The officer was later able to positively identify the driver of the motorcycle as Andrew Bacion, 27, of Pennsauken.
On Oct. 9, Bacion was arrested and processed for second degree eluding and numerous motor vehicle summonses. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.