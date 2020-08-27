MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard shareholder Betsy G. Ramos, Esq. was recently selected, for the second consecutive year, for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 in the practice area of Litigation - Insurance.
The attorneys on the 2021 list were selected based upon the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, Ramos is an Executive Committee Member and Co-Chair of the Litigation Department. She is a seasoned litigator with over twenty-five years’ experience handling diverse matters and concentrates her practice in tort defense, business litigation, insurance coverage, estate litigation, employment litigation, and general litigation.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 85 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.