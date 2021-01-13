MOUNT LAUREL >> Looking to earn a computer science, cybersecurity or IT degree? Look no further than Rowan College at Burlington County. Having recently earned accreditation from the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering (ATMAE), RCBC stands as the first college in New Jersey to gain this distinction. ATMAE supports the development of leadership, innovation and management skills through technologists and the applied engineering workforce.
The four programs earning the designation include Cybersecurity, Computer Science, Computer Management Information Systems and Computer Information Technology. Through these programs, students build a solid foundation in computing, including:
• Identifying and analyzing complex computing problems.
• Learning software development fundamentals.
• Gaining application development skills.
• Building project management competency.
These skills prepare students for a variety of careers in information technology. In fact, RCBC computer science students have secured competitive positions at Lockheed Martin, gained national recognition from cybersecurity conferences and engage in meaningful, hands-on research experiences through RCBC’s partnerships with local and regional organizations.
“We’re proud to be recognized by the Association of Technology, Management and Engineering”, said Dr. Edem Tetteh, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). “Rowan College at Burlington County provides students with the best education opportunities possible, and it’s rewarding to receive affirmation from such a reputable organization.”
Cybersecurity and IT remain recession-proof fields that continue to grow despite the pandemic. In fact, they’ve proven critical due to the increasing demand for technology during this time. At RCBC, students can engage in associate degree pathways, as well as a bachelor’s degree option through our 3+1 program which allows students to earn their degree for the same cost most 4-year colleges charge for a single year.
Learn more at rcbc.edu/academics/information-technology.