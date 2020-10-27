MOUNT LAUREL >> The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) $2.2 million over the next five years to improve its ability to help students succeed.
RCBC will use the grant, known as Strengthening Institutions, in four ways:
1-Increasing the number of students who complete 30 college-level credits within their first year.
2-Improving the retention and graduation rates among low-income and minority male students.
3-Creating a more meaningful orientation process to support students throughout their first year of college.
4-Investing in technology and faculty training to create more high-tech classrooms, low-cost course materials and to better prepare faculty for their students’ needs.
“Strengthening Institutions will allow Rowan College at Burlington County to make substantial investments in our students that will improve their ability to succeed and complete degrees,” said RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce. “This will have a profound impact on many students – particularly those who come from underserved communities – and make us a stronger institutional for all.”
The grant will run from October 2020 through September 2025, coinciding with the college’s next strategic plan that is set to begin in November.
“A large part of our strategic vision includes better service to students through improved collaboration and cooperation through every facet of the college,” Cioce said. “This grant combines many different elements – teaching, student services and technology, to create a stronger educational opportunity for students.”