MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) has announced its new Strategic Plan 2025 following a community-wide effort to establish the college’s priorities and goals for the next five years.
The plan, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, had its origins two years ago when RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce unveiled a Vision for Success in his first college-wide address. Since then, the college held numerous planning sessions to transform the broad vision into an action plan that reflects the entire scope of the college and included input from students, faculty, staff and the public.
“Our goal was to create a plan that includes every aspect of the college so all stakeholders can actively use it to fulfill our mission of transforming lives through affordable high-quality education,” Dr. Cioce said. “This plan will do more than sit on a shelf collecting dust. We will use it every day to help us guide Rowan College at Burlington County forward and improve the way we provide services to students and our community.”
The plan is available at rcbc.edu/strategic-plan. It will help guide institutional priorities, budgeting decisions and individual offices’ annual goals.
“Rowan College at Burlington County is a source of pride for the county that empowers countless individuals to improve their lives through education,” Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson said. “I believe that our county is home to the best community college in the state and that this plan sets a course for an excellent institution to continually improve upon its success.”
The plan is based upon four core pillars: Culture, Access and Affordability, Student Success and Quality, and Effectiveness.
“These pillars reflect the qualities that the Rowan College at Burlington County community champions,” RCBC Board Chair George Nyikita said. “The RCBC Board of Trustees is confident that this plan will lead to a brighter future for the college and our students.”