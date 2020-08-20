MOUNT LAUREL >> In the mood for something uplifting? Inspiring? Healing? In these unprecedented times, we could all use something that offers perspective while highlighting people coming together against all odds.
Join Rowan College at Burlington County and the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill for a Facebook premiere of their original documentary film “Tikkun Olam: Home Away From Home” at 7 p.m., on Aug. 27. Produced by RCBC’s Entertainment Technology Program Coordinator Brooke Mailhiot, along with students Evalisa Santiago and Kennedy Vasquez, the documentary film explores how the Katz JCC embodies community while supporting the local elderly population.
“Tikkun Olam: Home Away From Home” opens on March 11, 2020, at the outset of Governor Murphy’s stay-at-home order. It chronicles the experiences of its senior citizen members both prior to the spread of the virus and after the imposed lockdown order. Peppered with vignettes of JCC members engaging in fitness classes, recreational sports, craft activities and sharing meals, it brings home the importance of community.
“It was an honor for us to partner with RCBC on this film,” said Les Cohen, Katz JCC Executive Director. “It is a powerful, visual depiction of the important services we provide to older adults in the community, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with the world through Tikkun Olam.”
The Katz JCC is a place that welcomes everyone, regardless of age and religious or ethnic background. The center redefines what it means to grow older and reinforces the concept of aging positively.
“You become more of who you are the older you get,” JCC’s Adult, Cultural and Judaic Department Director Marcy Weiner Lahav said.
Throughout the filming process, RCBC students worked closely with Emmy award-winning Sound Editor and Composer Roy Braverman, who created an original music score for the film. In working with Braverman, students benefited from his industry expertise and the creative process involved with developing a film score.
“The past few months have redefined community, and this film reminds us how important it is to stay connected in good times and challenging times,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Tikkun Olam reflects the vibrant diversity of our community, the talents of our students, and the breadth and quality of the academic experience offered at RCBC in partnership with industry professionals and like-minded community partners.”
To catch the premiere, tune in to RCBC’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., on Aug. 27. There will be a follow-up live panel discussion hosted by the JCC via Zoom at 7:30 pm. To attend, please RSVP here. To learn more about RCBC’s Entertainment Technology programs, visit rcbc.edu/programs-courses. To learn more about the Katz JCC, visit katzjcc.org.