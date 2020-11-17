MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County’s Workforce Development Institute continues to lead the charge in addressing regional workforce demands. This now includes an initiative to prepare veterans and their families for careers in many growing occupations.
In celebration of Veterans Day, RCBC has announced 26 new VA-Approved programs in high-demand fields including IT, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain management and business. Many of these programs are credit-bearing and can segue into degree programs.
“Burlington County appreciates veterans, active-duty military and their families,” Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson said. “We’re proud to expand options for them to gain the skills for rewarding careers after they transition to civilian life. I encourage veterans to explore the options available to them through Rowan College at Burlington County.”
In addition to these 26 career certifications, most of the college’s associate degrees qualify for military education benefits.
“Rowan College at Burlington County thanks the military for their service and welcomes the opportunity to serve their educational needs,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Whether you’re looking for quick entry into the workforce or a college degree, we have a path for you.”
If you’d like to hear more firsthand accounts of how veterans can benefit from an RCBC education, watch our recent Facebook Town Hall episode featuring student and Air Force veteran Tina Nero-Requenes and Colonel Tiffany Warnke here.
To learn more about this initiative and how to apply, visit rcbc.edu/vets/va-classes.