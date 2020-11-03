MOUNT LAUREL >> Did you know that Rowan College at Burlington County houses a Military Education & Veteran Services department that has supported members of the military and their families for over 40 years?
While its primary emphasis is placed on education benefits, the department provides information and assistance to student veterans and community residents for any benefits available from the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). If you are a veteran, dependent of a deceased or disabled veteran, or active duty military member, you may be eligible to receive monthly educational assistance from the Veterans Administration while enrolled at RCBC.
To learn more about this valuable resource, tune in to our Facebook Town Hall at 1 pm, on Wednesday, November 4, as we invite Air Force veteran and current RCBC student Tina Nero-Requenes and Colonel Tiffany Warnke, commander of the Civil Engineer Group at the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst.
Nero-Requenes, of San Antonio, Texas, relocated to New Jersey three years ago with her husband (Air Force active duty at McGuire AFB) and their three children. An electrocardiogram technology student, she chose RCBC because it allowed her the flexibility she needed to balance her education and home life.
Colonel Tiffany Warnke, the civil engineering group commander at the Joint Base, will join the town hall to speak to the base’s covid response and give viewers some insight into what the department of defense does in terms of crisis response. Although the base continued to maintain operational readiness during COVID-19, they faced their own set of challenges training while trying to keep everyone socially distanced. Their response wasn’t limited to New Jersey, however, as they helped set up a remote hospital in New York City in order to relieve the burden on NYC hospitals.
To learn more about RCBC’s Military Education & Veteran Services department, visit rcbc.edu/vets.