MOUNT LAUREL >> When you meet Nygel Wells, prepare to be immediately disarmed by his infectious smile and positive outlook on life. You may have seen him around -- particularly if you’ve come across our Instagram and Facebook ads.
“Being selected for an ad for Rowan College at Burlington County was so surprising! When I was asked for permission for the picture to be taken, I thought it was for something related to an on-campus activity, but then one day I started receiving notifications from everyone telling me that they saw the ad on Facebook. I felt extremely honored,” Wells recalled.
Wells, of Delran and a graduate of Delran High School, studies theatre at RCBC and is currently enrolled in his second semester. He chose RCBC for its reputation, affordability and close proximity to local theatre, as well as the Philadelphia and New York City theatre scenes.
“I’ve always loved the stage and seeing the excitement and anticipation on the faces of the crowd while performing,” Wells said. “I’ve been involved in theatre since middle school, and it’s something I love dearly.”
Aside from studying at RCBC, Nygel sings, plays piano during Sunday worship at his church and devotes much of his free time to helping his grandmother. He credits his professors for encouraging him to keep moving forward during the pandemic.
“Just being there (at RCBC) for a year, there have been so many positive encounters. I have a good relationship with all of my professors, and they’ve pushed me to persevere. They saw potential in me that I couldn’t see in myself,” Wells said.
Wells plans to pursue a career in acting and also to become a motivational speaker, a career that suits his upbeat temperament. He’s already begun motivating others through his Instagram account @motivation_byfaith.
“I believe that the world needs hope, and I want to be able to connect my generation to the positive things that are happening in the world,” Wells said.