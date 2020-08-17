MOUNT LAUREL >> Launching a viable business requires a special combination of courage, ingenuity and stamina. During a global pandemic, adaptability is equally crucial.
Rowan College at Burlington County’s 2020 Startup Stars winners know this full well. They’ve acclimated to an increasingly virtual world through both the Startup Stars process and their business models. Tune in to RCBC’s Facebook or YouTube channel on August 21, at 2 p.m., to meet them and learn what sets them apart.
Hear from our winners:
• Recent Cherokee High School graduate Madison Helmer, who developed the concept for a secure app that scans and sends patient medical information to doctor’s offices and hospitals.
• RCBC graduate Mike McCool ‘20 about his plan to offer diners the ultimate culinary experience.
• Community contestant Cheryl McCleod, who plans to launch a custom, luxury greeting card store in Burlington County this fall.
Around 80 participants submitted business proposals and financial statements. The process also included virtual pitches and a second round of videos in response to judges’ questions. Judges included Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Atisha Patel, who founded NotiCare, a company that enhances how healthcare providers communicate with a patient’s family; and Christen Martorana, Divisional Executive Officer of The InterMed Group. They narrowed the pool to nine finalists and eventually landed on three winners, who each received $325, a $100 certificate for select professional development courses offered by RCBC’s Workforce Development Institute, individual memberships to 1776, an incubator for burgeoning startups, and mentoring opportunities from the UCEDC, a nonprofit devoted to providing resources to small businesses. Sponsors also included NJ’s Division of Children and Families and the Mount Holly Rotary Club.
Throughout the process, RCBC hosted valuable workshops, a business resource fair enabling participants to connect with government and nonprofit organizations, RCBC library reference resources from the Burlington County Library System, and business pitch mentoring from RCBC Career Services.
“This competition means so much to me, and I’m just so excited to utilize all the resources I’ve gotten and actually make this a real thing,” future Baron Madison Helmer said.