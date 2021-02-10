MOUNT LAUREL >> The Rowan College at Burlington County Board of Trustees welcomed its newest members Dr. Anthony C. Wright and Ray Marini at its January meeting.
Dr. Wright, a demonstrated and committed public servant, boasts over two decades of experience as a P-20 scholar practitioner, academian, supervisor, administrator, policymaker and policy advisor. Marini brings a wealth of knowledge as Burlington County Executive Superintendent of Schools and former principal of several local high schools. Both were sworn into the board on Friday, Jan. 19.
Dr. Wright, of Columbus, currently serves as Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the New Jersey Department of Education, and throughout his distinguished career, he’s taught at several colleges, including RCBC, worked in the financial sector and served as an interdisciplinary team leader at Willingboro Public Schools.
“Through their low tuition rates and 3+1 programs, Rowan College at Burlington County offers the most affordable path to higher education for residents of Burlington County,” said Felicia Hopson, director of the Burlington County Board of County Commissioners, which appointed Dr. Wright as trustee. “As a longtime educator and innovator, we believe Dr. Wright will be a valuable resource at the college as we work toward our shared goal of increasing college access for all students.”
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to serve the community as a trustee of Rowan College at Burlington County,” Dr. Wright said. “RCBC is a valuable resource for our community, and I look forward to working with the trustees, administration, faculty and students to increase access to college and workforce training in Burlington County.”
Marini, of Medford, served as principal at Maple Shade High School, Southampton School No. 2 and vice principal of Woodrow Wilson High School before becoming an educational consultant. He’s now Burlington County Interim Executive Superintendent of Schools. He’s gained a significant amount of knowledge throughout his years of experience as both a teacher and administrator.
“My focus is to provide every student the opportunity to succeed in their learning environment, including all aspects of the educational spectrum,” Marini shared. “I am honored to be on the Board and look forward to being a productive member.”
Board Chair George Nyikita welcomed the new members as the college continues to support students and the community through the pandemic.
“It’s critically important that Rowan College at Burlington County’s Board of Trustees matches the great diversity and excellence of Burlington County,” Nyikita said. “Trustees Wright and Marini add a wealth of experience in education that will be an asset to the board, the entire college and especially our students who are working hard to transform their lives through education.”
To learn more about RCBC’s Board of Trustees, visit rcbc.edu/board-of-trustees.