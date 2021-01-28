WASHINGTON TWP. >> Panda Express, Jersey Mike’s, and THRIVE Affordable Vet Care are the new tenants in the recently completed multi-tenant retail building at 3421 Black Horse Pike (Route 42) here.
Richard Soloff of Soloff Realty and Development brokered these transactions with an aggregate lease value of more than $2.1 million.
The construction project was completed during the pandemic; Panda Express and Jersey Mike’s are fully operational and doing a robust business. THRIVE, an affordable Vet Care center will open in the Spring 2021.
The project is located directly across from Cross Keys Commons Shopping Center (anchored by Walmart Super Center, Marshalls, Ross, Ulta, Staples), and the Turnersville Auto Plex and is accessible from three street frontages.