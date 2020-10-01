CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees chairman George E. Norcross III, has announced that The Cooper Foundation, even in the midst of a global pandemic, raised a record $1.8 million at its 10th Annual Red Hot Gala @ Home.
This year’s proceeds support Cooper University Health Care’s commitment to improving the quality of life in the community and providing exceptional medical care and services for patients. The Cooper Red Hot has raised $16 million since 2011.
Originally slated to be held on June 5 at the new Triad1828 Centre on Camden’s waterfront, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual event to be rescheduled for Sept. 25. Because safety is Cooper’s top priority, we asked the community to imagine the spirit of the Gala and celebrate at home this year.
“We are aware of the sacrifices and challenges that many individuals and organizations have had to make this year and we are grateful to our donors for their continued generosity and commitment to this event,” said Philip A. Norcross, Chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees. “Support of this year’s Gala is more important than ever as Cooper works to keep our patients and staff healthy and safe.”
This year’s Cooper Red Hot Gala honored Former President/CEO of The Cooper Foundation Susan Bass Levin. Bass Levin joined Cooper in 2010 and played a multifaceted role within the organization. From philanthropy to facility expansions, from community engagement to cancer focused initiatives, from pediatric programs to education reform, her work has made an impact in creative and unprecedented ways on Cooper’s patients and the community.
“Susan dedicated her professional life to public service and service to others and I have been honored to know and work with her for decades,” said George E. Norcross, III. “I have seen firsthand, the many lives she has touched and improved as Mayor of Cherry Hill, Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, and Deputy Executive Director of the Port Authority of NY and NJ. More recently, it has been a pleasure to work with Susan as she led The Cooper Foundation and helped raise tens of millions of dollars to impact and advance Cooper’s mission to serve, to heal, and to educate people and communities across our region. She is a true leader and a good friend.”
In March 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Bass Levin announced that she would transition from her role as President/CEO of The Cooper Foundation to a new role as a consultant to Cooper. Bass Levin will remain a member of The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees and will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of the Camden Health & Athletic Association and Chair of Cooper’s Ferry Partnership.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Susan and saw firsthand her commitment and effort to make a positive impact for the residents of Camden and patients at Cooper. She has had a remarkable career and leaves an outstanding legacy,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO at Cooper.
“From raising millions of dollars for cancer treatment and research, to her involvement in developing Camden’s first renaissance schools, to a myriad of other initiatives, programs, and campaigns, serving others has always been at the heart of what drives Susan and she made a significant positive impact on Cooper,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO at Cooper.
“I am humbled that the 2020 Gala Co-Chairs, George and Phil, chose to honor me at the 10th Annual Cooper Red Hot Gala. To be a part of a team that dared to dream big and do the impossible is something I will always treasure,” said Bass Levin. “While I truly appreciate this recognition, the real honor goes to our front line healthcare heroes whose bravery in the face of an unknown disease and dedication to providing exceptional care to our patients are an inspiration.”
To view the Cooper Red Hot Gala @ Home, browse the Digital Ad Book and participate in the Online Silent Auction, visit https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/cooper-gala-at-home.