MOORESTOWN >> The Burlington County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site kicked off operations Jan. 15, marking a significant advancement toward slowing and ultimately ending the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
One of six “mega-sites” opening across New Jersey, the Burlington County facility is being operated through a partnership between the State of New Jersey, Burlington County and Virtua Health. The facility at the former Lord & Taylor store at the Moorestown Mall will vaccinate front-line health care workers, first responders and others in accordance with New Jersey’s phased vaccine eligibility plan.
“These vaccines are safe and effective and should become an absolute game changer in our fight against the virus,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “That’s why we’re so excited to see the opening of this Mega-Site in Burlington County. While we’re still limited by the amount of vaccine available, today’s opening leaves us well prepared for when supplies increase. Making it as easy as possible for residents to get vaccinated is a great step forward. We can’t thank Gov. Murphy, Virtua and our other partners enough.”
“Since COVID-19 arrived in our region, Virtua Health’s dedicated colleagues have provided our neighbors with quality, compassionate care under changing and challenging circumstances. Now we get to be part of the pandemic’s conclusion by taking a lead role in the regional vaccine rollout,” said Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, president and CEO of Virtua Health. “Virtua is grateful to Burlington County, the State of New Jersey, and all the partners that have quickly made this Mega-Center a reality.”
Vaccinations at the site will be by appointment only; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Those without confirmed appointments from this specific site will not be granted access.
Appointments will be made based on the availability of vaccine and will be restricted to persons eligible under the New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, which prioritizes groups based on age, employment, health condition and other factors.
Residents can register online at virtua.org/vaccine to receive an email or text notification as appointments are available.
People who previously registered for vaccine notifications through the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System (NJVSS) must also register on the Virtua portal in order to make an appointment for the Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site.
Frontline health care workers, including Emergency Medical Services personnel, and vulnerable residents and staff at nursing homes became the first groups to receive vaccinations last month as part of Phase 1A of the vaccine plan. Police and firefighters became eligible earlier this month and Gov. Murphy announced Wednesday that residents 65 or older are now eligible, along with those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions.
The Virtua portal’s online registration form includes questions related to vaccine eligibility. The state prioritizes groups based on age, job category and health condition.
Officials stressed that appointment dates are presently limited due to high demand and vaccine availability. Operations are expected to increase as more vaccine becomes available.
To date, more than 300,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across the state, including more than 14,600 doses in Burlington County.