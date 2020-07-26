The Medford Business Association (“MBA”) and Medford Celebrates Foundation, Inc. (MCF) jointly announced July 21 that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the remaining 2020 events that the organizations had hoped to stage, specifically this year’s editions of the Medford Oktoberfest and Music Festival and the Dickens Festival.
Both non-profit organizations had hoped to combine aspects of the previously cancelled Art, Wine Music Festival and Classic Car Show and the July 3 Medford Celebrates-produced Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks with the Sept. 19 Oktoberfest, and the MBA was working toward staging the Dickens Festival on Dec. 5.
However, the ongoing public health crisis— most importantly ensuring the health and safety of the community —prevent either event from taking place.
The trustees of both sponsoring organizations are disappointed, but look forward with the hope that they will be able to stage these and other traditional Medford community events in 2021.
Medford Apple Festival cancelled
The Medford Historical Society announced last week that its popular annual Apple Festival originally scheduled for Oct. 10 has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement released; the historical society stated: “The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year’s edition of the Medford Apple Festival as ensuring the health and safety of the community is of the utmost importance at this time. We at the MHS look forward with the hope that we will be able to stage this traditional Medford community event again in 2021. Thank you and be safe.”