MOUNT HOLLY >> Want to help make Burlington County a better place to live and work? Are you interested in government? Do you have experience in areas like economic development, social services, education, transportation, veterans or youth services? Are you willing to devote time in service to your community?
If the answer is yes to any of these questions than the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders may have a spot for you on one of several county boards, commission and advisory committees that currently has open seats or upcoming vacancies.
“Government service is one of the most enriching and satisfying ways to help our communities, and we value all who volunteer their time and energy to help our county flourish and prosper,” said Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson.
Information about the county’s various boards and committees, including their responsibilities and activities and their regular meeting dates is available on the county’s website at www.co.burlington.nj.us/199/Boards-Commissions
Residents interested in being considered should send a resume and cover letter to appointments@co.burlington.nj.us .