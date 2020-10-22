MOUNT LAUREL >> Samaritan marked its 40th anniversary Oct. 21 by cutting a ribbon on its new administrative headquarters here. The event featured remarks from President/CEO Mary Ann Boccolini, Board of Trustees Chair Phillip W. Heath, colleagues and leaders in the health care fields and federal, state and local elected officials.
Samaritan’s new headquarters in Mount Laurel offers a home base for more than 400 clinical providers, support personnel and a volunteer base of more than 500 individuals. The new location is also home to Samaritan’s Center for Grief Support.
Founded as one of the country’s first hospices in 1980 through a grassroots volunteer effort, Samaritan has grown over the years, now providing hospice care, palliative medicine and other essential healthcare services to improve quality of life for patients and their loved ones. The organization currently serves more than 11,000 people each year across 2,200 square miles covering five counties in South and Central New Jersey, offering care at home and in two inpatient centers in Voorhees and Mount Holly.
Samaritan’s newly announced growing continuum of care includes two physician practices – Palliative Medical Partners and HomeVisit Physicians, as well as its new Institute for Education, Research and Innovation.
“We are thrilled that we are able to be together to celebrate Samaritan’s 40th anniversary of service to the people of South Jersey and to re-dedicate our commitment to finding and offering more ways to provide life-enhancing care to the community,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, President/CEO of Samaritan. “I particularly wish to salute and applaud the work of our dedicated staff who safely and effectively found creative ways to continue to provide the very best in life-enhancing care during the pandemic. I know our patients and families join me in thanking you for making the best out of a very trying situation.”
Samaritan enjoys a collaboration with Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine, has received four-star “We Honor Veterans” distinction and continues to receive high marks in caregiver satisfaction and is proudly accredited by the New Jersey Joint Commission.
“I am fortunate to serve as board chair during a year of reflection and exciting firsts,” said Phillip W. Heath, Chair of Samaritan’s Board of Trustees. “Samaritan’s board, leadership team, employees and volunteers are grateful to have had the honor and privilege to touch the lives of many thousands of people over the last four decades and we have every intention of continuing to do so for thousands more who will take advantage of the Medicare Hospice Benefit that covers the costs of care.”
To learn more about Samaritan, visit: www.SamaritanNJ.org.