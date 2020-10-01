As part of the Mount Laurel Municipal Utilities Authority’s (MUA) Capital Improvement Plan for renewal and replacement of infrastructure, two sections of sanitary sewer force main piping in the vicinity of Union Mill Road will be replaced.
These projects were budgeted and designed during the last several years and were scheduled for construction in June/July 2020. As such a $780,050 publicly bid contract was awarded to Pioneer Pipe Contractors of Monroe Township, Gloucester Coounty in May 2020.
“However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there were delays in securing certain permits and materials necessary for the projects” stated Pamela Carolan, Executive Director. In fact, Carolan said, there have been two additional construction delays since our first announcement due to difficulty in obtaining materials.
Construction is scheduled to begin on or about Thursday, Oct. 1 and will continue through the end of October at two locations. Work is set to commence at the Briggs and Union Mill Road intersection for two days with no detours, only a lane shift. Crews will then move to the intersection of Union Mill and Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road (CR 603) on or about Oct. 5 for approximately two weeks with a road detour in place for Union Mill Road; vehicles will still be able to use Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road but with a lane shift. Pioneer Pipe will then return to the Briggs and Union Mill Road on to vehicles but with a detour in place. Officials suggest viewing detour maps available on the MUA’s website at www.mltmua.com and seeking alternate routes as travel delays are expected.
Although the sanitary sewer line at the Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road and Union Mill Road intersection (Library Force Main) was constructed in 1986, a neighboring connection at this intersection had previously leaked due to external corrosion from acidic soils and was replaced as an emergency project; concerns about the integrity of the Library connection were immediate as these pipes were only a few years newer. As such, sections of piping located within the intersection will be cut out and replaced. Piping at the Briggs Road and Union Mill Road intersection was replaced in 1999, but it has leaked several times since. Piping along Briggs Road including pipe in the intersection at Union Mill Road will be replaced.
"These piping projects were bundled together in order to obtain the best construction pricing” noted Cheryl Coco-Capri, MUA Board Chairperson. Funding is via a low interest loan through the New Jersey Water Bank financing program.
MUA sewer customers will not notice a change in sewer service as temporary bypass piping will be installed to accommodate construction. Piping and other appurtenances at both locations will be equipped with additional corrosion protection devices in order to increase the future life expectancy of the new piping.
Additional construction/detour information including traffic updates can be found on the MUA’s website at www.mltmua.com. MUA officials also suggest following the MUA on Facebook @MountLaurelMUA and on Twitter @MountLaurelMUA for updates.