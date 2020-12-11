MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that managing shareholder Mary Ellen Rose, Esq. has been appointed to the executive committee of the recently formed Rutgers Law Alumnae Network.
The mission of the Rutgers Law Alumnae Network is to bring alumnae and current female students from both Rutgers Law Camden and Rutgers Law Newark together to network and support each other. The committee is comprised of 22 alumnae and is co-chaired by Patti Santelle and Debra Rosen from Rutgers Law Camden and Maritza Rodriguez and Joy Tolliver from Rutgers Law Newark.
Rose, a lifelong resident of New Jersey, focuses her practice in the areas of commercial and business law, transportation, and franchise law. She received her undergraduate degree magna cum laude from West Virginia University and her law degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Camden. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.