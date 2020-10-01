MEDFORD >> The Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club will host the Cole Roberts Memorial Cornhole Tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Braddock’s Tavern here.
The tournament will be outside, be socially distanced, and meet New Jersey COVID guidelines.
Following the current COVID restrictions, many of the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club's primary events, including the Halloween Parade, have been canceled.
Proceeds from the event will help the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club continue to support the community and established charities.
The tournament is being held in honor of past Medford-Vincentown Rotarian Cole Roberts, who recently passed after 50 years of perfect attendance in various roles of president, vice president, director, governor representative and Paul Harris Fellow.
Register as a team, sponsor a corn hole board or make a donation for this worthy event. Registration fee for a two-person team is $75, which includes a hot dog/hamburger.
Cornhole board sponsorships are $200. Register in advance by visiting: www.mvrotaryclub.org/corn-hole-event. Registrations will be accepted on-site only if space is available.
Checks can be sent to the following: Cornhole Tournament, Medford Vincentown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 365, Medford, New Jersey 08055.