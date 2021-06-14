GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University baseball team, which participated in the NCAA Division III College World Series, is ranked seventh in the final D3baseball.com national poll, which is the Profs’ highest ranking in the poll that began in 2010.
The Profs, who ended the year with a 29-6 record, won the NCAA Marietta Regional championship, to make their sixth trip to the World Series and the first under head coach Mike Dickson. Rowan also captured the 17th NJAC Championship in its history and the second in three years.
SEASON RECAP:
• The Profs were well-recognized for their accomplishments this season and received a host of honors
• Rowan outscored its opponents 281-122 on the year while batting .323 and pounding out 281 hits to just 122 by its foes
• Rowan put together two 10-game winning streaks during the course of the year, the second one coming to an end with the loss to Wheaton in the World Series
• DH Ryan McIsaac finished the year with a team-best .407 batting average and topped the team in hits (64), doubles (18), total bases (101), while hitting five home runs and driving in 26.
• RF Ryan Murphy batted .385 and led Rowan with 35 RBI, nine home runs and a slugging percentage of .664. He also scored 38 runs, had seven doubles and three triples
• 2B Alex Kokos is now Rowan's all-time leader in career hits with 230 in 165 games. Kokos, who got the record-setting hit in the regionals against Marietta, has made 163 starts in his career, and totaled 135 runs, 126 RBI and 46 doubles in his career, while batting .321
• The Profs were strong on the mound this season, led by starters Drew Ryback (8-2), Eli Atiya (9-2) and Donald Zellman (5-0). Atiya topped the staff with 72 strikeouts and had a 1.68 ERA, while Ryback posted 68 “K’s” and had a team-best three complete games. Zellman led the starters with a 1.64 ERA and struck out 47 batters
• Zach Listro was the leader of a solid bullpen as the closer was named the MVP of the Marietta Regional. He posted a career-high seven saves in 18 appearances and had 27 strikeouts and a 1.68 ERA. Jason O’Neill, Christian Bascunan, Jean Sapini and Mike Shannon all contributed strong efforts out of the bullpen for the Profs as the entire pitching staff held the opponents to a .239 batting average
• Ryan McIsaac also now holds the Rowan record for consecutive games with a base hit in 29 games, having broken the previous record of 25 set by Shawn Kulik in 1996. McIsaac's streak ended in the Profs' win over Marietta on May 29
• SS Nick Schooley has excelled in the classroom as well and was the runner-up for the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, given to the player with the highest grade-point average at the College World Series. The Electrical and Computer Engineering major received his bachelor's degree a few weeks ago, and is one of Rowan's more honored student-athletes with numerous academic accolades during his four years at the University
• C Jared Marks was stellar behind the plate, batting .313 and owning a fielding percentage of .984
• LF Ryan Mostrangeli was the team’s third leading batter, hitting .351 with 26 RBI, 22 runs and eight doubles
• Rowan graduates a strong senior class, led by captains Alex Kokos, Jared Marks, Drew Ryback and Nick Schooley, as well as Victor Cruz, Zach Listro, Michael Manganella, Ryan McIsaac, Jean Sapini and Donald Zelllman