Rowan University head baseball coach Mike Dickson is one of the featured speakers in the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association Virtual Clinic. The coach, now in his seventh season with the Profs, will give a presentation on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., on "Team Infield Defensive Drills".
To register for Dickson's presentation, as well as others, go to: NewMexicoBaseball.championshipproductions.com
Dickson completed his sixth season at the helm of the Rowan University baseball program in 2020 and owns a 151-74 record with three appearances in the NCAA Division II Championship Tournament and one New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) title.
The former Prof All-American has amassed an overall head coaching record of 505-162 in 14 years, counting nine successful seasons in the junior college ranks at Rowan College at Gloucester County.
Five of Dickson's former players have gone on to sign professional contracts, including Andrew DiPiazza, who signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2020.
The Profs went 6-0 in the shortened 2020 season, and were ranked 11th in the last D3Baseball.com national poll.