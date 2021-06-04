MARIETTA, OHIO >> Jared Marks scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a ground out by Victor Cruz to give No.7 Rowan a 9-8 win over No. 4 Marietta (38-6) to capture the Marietta Regional Championship and send Rowan to the Division III College World Series for the first time since 2005.
It marks the sixth Regional title in Rowan history, but the most recent since the Profs captured the Mid-Atlantic Region title in 2004 and 2005. Rowan (29-4) is headed to the NCAA Division III World Series to be held at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, IA, from June 4-9.
After Marietta rallied from an 8-5 deficit to tie the score in the eighth, the teams were scoreless heading into the extra inning. Marks singled to lead off the 10th and advanced to second on an error and then to third on a sacrifice bunt by Trip McCaffrey. Ryan McIsaac reached base on an infield hit which kept Marks at third, but then Cruz hit a grounder to shortstop allowing Marks to score the game-winning run.
Rowan reliever Zach Listro (4-0) earned the win in 2.1 innings of work as he struck out two and allowed one hit. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Regional and was joined on the All-Regional Team by Cruz, McIsaac, Ryan Mostrangeli, Nick Schooley and Eli Atiya.
Mostrangeli was 3-for-5 on the day with three runs scored and two RBI while Marks went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Eric DiDomenico was 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI and McCaffrey chipped in with a 2-for-4 effort, scoring one run and driving in another.
With his first-inning single, senior Alex Kokos became the Profs' all-time leader in career hits. He entered the game being tied with Mike Rucci for the record for career hits with 228, which Rucci established in 173 games from 2002-05. Kokos is now the sole owner of the record with 299 in 163 games (2017- present).
Marietta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, on a two-run homer from Logan Vitmeier
but the Profs answered with one of their big innings, a four-run fourth. Nick Schooley led off with a walk and then scored on a double by Mostrangeli. Eric DiDomenico followed with a single and both players advanced on a passed ball, with Mostrangeli scoring. McCaffrey added an RBI double as did Cruz, to push the Profs in front, 4-2.
Marietta answered with three in the bottom of the inning off Rowan starter Mike Shannon, with a two-run single from Kail Hill and an RBI double by Damian Yenzi, to put the Pioneers ahead, 5-4.
The Profs tied the game in the sixth on consecutive doubles by Mostrangeli and Marks. After McCaffrey singled to advance Marks, McIsaac singled to bring in the second run and put Rowan upl 6-5. Rowan built on its lead in the seventh as DiDomenico hit a two-run home run, his third of the season, scoring Mostrangeli, to put the Profs up 8-5.
Marietta scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game. The Pioneers used two hits, one Prof error andscored the tying run off Listro, who then got out of the bases-loaded jam with a ground out.
Shannon went 4.0 innings on the mound for Rowan and was relieved by Jean Sapini in the fifth and Christian Bascunan in the seventh, with Jason O'Neill working 2/3 of an inning.