JENKINTOWN, Pa. >> Penn State Abington rallied to edge 11th-ranked Rowan, 9-8, in non-conference baseball action on Tuesday afternoon, ruining 3-for-4 efforts from the plate by the Profs' Alex Kokos and Ryan McIsaac.
Kokos went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI while McIsaac was 3-for-4 with two runs. Trip McCaffrey was 2-for-5 on the day with an RBI and run scored with Ryan Murphy going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
Rowan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to an RBI single from McCaffrey and runs scored by McIsaac and Nick Schooley. The Profs added another run in the fourth on a solo home run by Murphy, his third round-tripper in four games.
PSU overtook the Profs with a six-run fifth inning, in which the Nittany Lions pounded six hits.
The Profs answered back with two runs in the sixth to tie the score at 6-6 on an RBI double by Eric DeDomenico and an RBI ground out by Michael Manganella.
Penn State scored another in the eighth before Rowan tallied two runs in the top of the ninth, to take an 8-7 lead. Kokos singled to drive in McIsaac, who had doubled, and then pinch-hitter Jason Bobiak drove in Kokos with a single.
The home team tallied two in the bottom of the ninth, with an RBI single from Stevie Stevenson and when Sean Doherty was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Jaden Himmelreich for the winning run.
Drew Ryback made the start on the mound for Rowan and went five innings before Connor Metelski entered in relief. Zach Listro then pitched three innings while Murphy finished out the game and took the loss (0-1).
Rowan gets an extended break and doesn't return to action until April 3, when it visits Kean in the NJAC opener.