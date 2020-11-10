Rowan College at Burlington County's student focus earns seven regional marketing awards

MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) earned seven regional marketing awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) District 1 largely because of the college’s effort to partner with students to promote the college.
“This recognizes the talent of Rowan College at Burlington County’s marketing staff and, more importantly, how we champion students above all else,” Rowan College at Burlington County President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Nearly all of these awards feature students or their work, including one for a t-shirt that was designed by a student and produced and sold commercially in our bookstore."
The college earned two gold, three silver and two bronze medallions in the following categories: Government/Community Relations, Town Hall series keeps community connected during pandemic, Gold; Original Photography, Nursing student provides critical assistance, Gold; Annual Report, Baron Beat newspaper, Silver; Excellence in writing, Custodian makes comeback 32 years after enrolling at RCBC, Silver; Computer-Generated Illustration, Barry Holiday Card, Silver; Novelty Advertising, RCBC student designs unicorn T-shirt for bookstore, Bronze; Digital Ad, Study here. Stand out, Bronze.
NCMPR provides professional growth opportunities for those working in marketing and communication at community and technical colleges. District 1 spans 11 states in the northeastern United States, four Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom.
Only three colleges in District 1 earned as many Medallions as RCBC, which earned more than all other New Jersey colleges combined.