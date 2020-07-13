Rowan University’s Chad Shire and Kevin Yanagisawa were named Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2019-20 season.
Shire was chosen to the Scholar All-America Team and Yanagisawa received honorable mention. The award honors student-athletes that have achieved a 3.50 grade point average or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Selections represented 209 college and universities and totaled 1,479 swimmers and divers. The honorable mention selections achieved a NCAA B time standard or competed at a NCAA Diving Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
A diver, Shire received All-America honors from the CSCAA after qualifying for the national championships on the one and three-meter boards. He took first in the one-meter diving with 487.95 points at the NCAA Northeast/South Regional and was seventh (453.20) in the three-meter.
The senior was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Diver of the Year for the second straight season. He earned All-Conference first team in the one and three-meter. At the Metropolitan Championships, Shire won the three-meter (540.39) and was second in the one-meter (471.57). He was selected the Diver of the Meet for the second consecutive year.
Shire graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychological Science. He was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and was a member of the NJAC All-Academic first team. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction, Shire was named to the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. Last year, Shire earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honorable mention
Yanagisawa swam a NCAA B cut of 1:49.99 in the 200 butterfly for first place at the Metropolitan Championships. He also won the 500 free (4:35.92) and was third (4:03.86) in the 400 individual medley. The sophomore earned NJAC All-Conference first team in the 200 butterfly and 500 free and honorable mention in the 400 individual medley.
He was named a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction and received NJAC All-Academic honorable mention. Yanagisawa is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Last year, he received CSCAA Scholar All-America honorable mention as a rookie.
Other area college notes include:
Jordan Davis of Maple Shade has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Western New England (Mass.) University. Davis is pursuing a degree in marketing.
David Hamaty of Medford has graduated with a BA degree in media arts production from Emerson (Mass.) College.
Jenna Birnbohm-Kaminski of Vincentown has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s at Bryant (R.I.) University.
Andrew Lafay of Tabernacle has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Shenandoah (Va.) University.
Andrew Bulmer of Southampton, Shannon Feeley of Medford, Sarah McGough of Marlton and James Vizzard of Mount Laurel have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield (Conn.) University.
Lindsey Florio of Marlton, Andrew Lafay of Tabernacle and Jason Morgan of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah (Va.) University.
Grayson Myers of Medford and Logan Sweeney of Mount Laurel (08054) have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at McDaniel (Md.) College.
Calista Mandilian of Marlton, Lauren Reiss of Marlton, Alexis Pierson of Medford, Carly Scanlan of Medford Lakes, Ashley Thompson of Mount Laurel and Kali Speer of Shamong have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
Alexandra Buehler of Marlton, Julia Cooker of Medford, Isabelle Graff of Tabernacle and Ted Prestridge of Medford have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama.
Southampton’s Sobocinski graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Eric John Paul Sobocinski of Southampton recently graduated summa cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Sobocinski earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.