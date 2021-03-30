BROCKPORT, N.Y. >> The Rowan University field hockey team has received the 2020 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Academic Team Award.
The National Academic Team Award recognizes institutions that have achieved a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. There were 147 schools that received the honor.
Rowan previously had 20 student-athletes that were named to the 2020-21 NFHCA National Academic Squad and two were Scholars of Distinction.