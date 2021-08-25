GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University football team will make its return to competition on Saturday, Sept. 4, with one of the highlighted events of the season – “Saturday Night Lights” – as the Profs host Widener at 6 p.m. at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium, with a post-game fireworks display. The event is in partnership with Rowan After Hours and the Chamberlain Student Center and Campus Activities team.
The first 1,000 fans at “Saturday Night Lights”, sponsored by Trifecta Therapeutics, will receive free funnel cake or fried Oreos. The event will also feature a “Fun Zone” with inflatables for children and a Beer Garden for patrons 21 or older. The fireworks will begin as soon as possible after the game once the teams clear the field.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on site. General Admission is $8 and tickets for senior citizens, children and visiting college students with ID are $5, while children under 3 and students with a valid Rowan ID are free.
At halftime, Rowan’s 2021 NCAA men’s track champions – Ahmir Johnson, Amara Conte, Hunter Barbieri, Justin Bishop and Francis Terry – will be honored.
Rowan, which won its last four games in 2019, is picked third in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Preseason Coaches Poll. The Profs return seven starters on offense and five on defense from that squad, which will be playing its first game since November 16, 2019. Rowan’s captains this season are quarterback Mike Husni, wide receiver John Maldonado and linebacker Tim Hutchison.